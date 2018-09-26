Two held for stealing TV sets from city store

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested by Saheed Nagar police in Bhubaneswar in connection with stealing television sets from a reputed electronics shop in the city and seized the stolen television sets from their possession.

The accused duo has been identified as Santanu Kumar Dash (27) of Marichapur of Jagatsinghpur and Ranjan Kumar Pradhan (29) of Laxmi Narayanpur in Mahanga in Kendrapara district.

Acting on relevant inputs, the police arrested the duo from the city and seized as many as 14 LED televisions from their possession.

Police said, the duo were employees at Patra Electronics and had stole the TV sets.