Two Harkat-ul-Mujahideen militants arrested in Kupwara

Srinagar: Two militants belonging to Harkat-ul-Mujahideen outfit were on Monday arrested in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.
Acting on specific information about the movement of militants in the area, security forces set up a picket at Bakihaker crossing.
After preliminary enquiry, the two were identified as Younis Ahmed Mir (19) alias Sarfaraz, a resident of Sebdan Galwanpora in Budgam district, and Tahir -ul-Islam (21) alias Sajad Afgani, a resident of Muloora Tawheedabad area of Shalteng in Srinagar district.
As per sources, the two claimed that they had recently joined Harkat-ul-Mujahideen militant outfit and were tasked to create disturbance in Handwara by indulging in violent activities.
Two pistols, two hand grenades and other “incriminating” material were seized from their possession.
Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on.