Two girl labourers flee from Mumbai; 30 more from Odisha trapped

Bhubaneswar: Two girls, engaged as bonded labourers in Mumbai, were rescued by the activists of a social outfit at Bhubaneswar Railway Station today.

Reportedly, the activists of ‘Karmajeevi Mahila Sangh’ rescued the girls, hailing from Dhenkanal district, and lodged a complaint with the office of the Labour Commissioner.

Source said the girls have alleged that a woman from Jajpur lured them to Mumbai on the pretext of engaging in jobs, with a minimum salary of Rs 8000 and work period of 8 hours.

However, the company, they were engaged in, did not provide salary for six months and made them work for more than 20 hours a day, the victims alleged.

The brave girls, who managed to escape, have also claimed that more than 30 girls from Odisha are still trapped there.

The social outfit has urged the Labour Commissioner to take immediate actions in this regard and initiate efforts to rescue the Odia girls trapped in Mumbai as bonded labourers.