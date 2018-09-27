Two forest officials suspended in Deogarh

Deogarh: Two forest department officials posted at Prabhasuni reserve forest in Deogarh district were suspended on Thursday on allegations of dereliction of duty.

The suspension of the officials came following the recovery of the headless carcass of a tusker from the forest division.

The officials who have been placed under suspension are Kulamani Puhan, forester of Tileibani forest range, and forest guard Purna Chandra Dhala.

Earlier in the day, the carcass of the headless elephant was found near Pravasuni Reserve Forest range in Tileibani area in the district. It was suspected that the tusker was killed by poachers to steal its tusks.