PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Two forest officials suspended in Deogarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
forest officials

Deogarh: Two forest department officials posted at Prabhasuni reserve forest in Deogarh district were suspended on Thursday on allegations of dereliction of duty.

The suspension of the officials came following the recovery of the headless carcass of a tusker from the forest division.

The officials who have been placed under suspension are Kulamani Puhan, forester of Tileibani forest range, and forest guard Purna Chandra Dhala.

Earlier in the day, the carcass of the headless elephant was found near Pravasuni Reserve Forest range in Tileibani area in the district. It was suspected that the tusker was killed by poachers to steal its tusks.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top