Two engineers arrested for stealing data of IT firm

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police on Friday arrested two engineers of an IT company for allegedly stealing data and transferring it to other company.

The arrested were identified as Chandra Sekhar Mohanty and Bibhu Behera of Weaverbird Engineering and Technology Private Ltd.

According to the police, the accused duo stole business and proprietary data of the company and transferred it to outside company for wrongful gain.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 419/420/408/465/468/469/506/120-B/66/66-D of IT Act. They were produced in a court today.

