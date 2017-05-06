Two engineering students killed in road accident near Dhauli

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two engineering students were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned near Lingipur square here on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm when the five, all students of a private university in the City, were travelling to Puri. Sources said the car fell off the road as the driver lost control of vehicle a few metres before Lingipur Square under Dhauli police limits on the new Jagannath Sadak.

The deceased were identified as Preeti Shaloni (21) of Jharkhand and Debasmita Sahu (20) of Kolkata, Dhauli IIC Pravas Chandra Pal said. Police have registered a case and seized the car.