Two elephants found dead in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The jumbo deaths in the state remain unabated with the death of two more elephants including a calf in separate incidents under Bagadihi range in Jharsuguda district last night.

While one elephant died of electrocution after it came in contact with a live electric wire, a baby jumbo was killed after falling into a trench near Teladihi village.

Reportedly, the carcasses of the dead elephants were spotted by locals who informed the forest officials today morning. The villagers paid their last respects to the wild pachyderms by offering flowers.

On being informed, a forest officials’ team headed by Jharsuguda DFO rushed to the spot.

The exact reason behind the death of two elephants can only be ascertained after autopsy, said the DFO.

