Two electrocuted to death in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two persons including a woman were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an 11 KV live wire here today.

The mishap occurred at Santoshi Vihar under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar while the two were busy in construction work of a building in the area this afternoon.

One of the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Farooq (24) from Giridih in Jharkhand the details of the duo are yet to be established.

Police reached the spot on being informed and launched a probe.

