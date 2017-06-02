Headlines

Two earthquake shakes Delhi; Parts of North India

New Delhi: Two medium intensity quakes hit Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India on Friday.

The epicenter of the first quake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, was Rohtak district in Haryana, said the Center for Seismology under the India Meteorological Department.

The depth of the quake was 22 km and it occurred at 4:25 AM.

The second tremor of 3.2 intensity was felt at 8:13 AM at a depth of 10 kms.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of lives or damage to property.

