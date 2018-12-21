Two dreaded criminals nabbed after encounters

Koraput/Ganjam: Two dreaded criminals were arrested while three police personnel were injured in two separate encounters in Ganjam and Koraput districts.

Notorious criminal SK Javed Akhtar of Pathan Sahi in Jeypore in Koraput district was nabbed by Town police following an encounter late on Thursday night.

Acting on reliable information about the movement of Akhtar and his two associates in the Irrigation Colony area, a team of Town Police raided the area.

Noticing the cops, Akhtar and his associates fired two rounds of bullets on the police team. In a bid to escape, the criminals ran towards a canal when the cops apprehended Akhtar. However, two of his associates managed to flee the spot.

The police seized one country-made revolver, two live cartridges and a mobile phone from his possession.

As per reports, Akhtar has been involved in heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, and extortion in different places of Koraput district.

In another incident, a notorious criminal, identified as Jaya Pradhan, sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with the police near Changudidei hill in Digapahandi block of Ganjam late on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Jaya and his associate, a team of Digapahandi police led by the inspector-in-charge conducted a raid in the area.

However, Jaya opened fire at the police team. The police team retaliated, and shot him at his left leg, sources said. Meanwhile, Jaya’s associate managed to escape.

Three policemen including the IIC were injured in the exchange of fire. Jaya was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The police seized a country-made pistol, some country-made bombs and a bike from his possession.

As per police reports, Jaya is facing over 20 cases of dacoity, extortion and kidnapping in different police stations in Ganjam. A manhunt to nab the absconding associates is underway, the police said.