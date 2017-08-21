Two more die: Swine Flu toll mounts to 16 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Swine Flu toll further mounts to 16 with two more deaths in the state on Sunday, while footprints of the flu has also been reported from 22 districts in Odisha.

A 97-year-old man of Khurda and a three-year-old girl from Balasore died of the fever on Sunday.

With the fresh deaths, swine flu toll in the State has gone up to 16 while the positive cases have also climbed.

As many as 227 swab samples have been tested positive for Swine Flu out of total 649 samples so far. On the day, 30 samples were sent for investigation out of which 11 tested positive.

Of the 11 positive cases reported on the day, five were from SCB Medical College and Hospital, two from Apollo Hospital, one each from Sum Hospital, Kar Clinic and Vivekananda Hospital. Three each of the affected are from Khurda and four are from Cuttack while one belongs to Balasore. Five of the infected are female.