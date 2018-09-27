Two decomposed bodies retrieved from Bhadrak rivers

Bhadrak: At least two decomposed bodies were retrieved from two separate rivers under Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district on Thursday. While a girl’s body was fished out from Baitarani River, a youth was found dead in a swamp under Dhanatola bridge of Salandi river.

According to sources, the girl, identified as Sasmita Sahu was swept away in the river when she had gone to attend nature’s call to the river bank on September 25. The deceased girl’s brother Sanjay, today spotted the body floating on the Baitarani River bank.

On being informed, ODRAF team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river.

On the other hand, a youth’s body was retrieved from a swamp under Dhanatola bridge of Salandi river. The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

The matter came to light after some passerby spotted the bodies in the river.

Aradi police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, a police official said.