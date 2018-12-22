Two dead, 12 hospitalised as mini truck overturns in Sambalpur

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Sambalpur: Two women were killed while over 12 others were hospitalized after a mini truck carrying them overturned in Sambalpur district on Saturday.

According to sources, at least 25 women from Nuamunda village were going to see an injured elephant at Nuabarangamal in the mini truck (OR50B5251).

On the way, the truck driver lost control over the wheels near Tusarkata Square and the vehicle overturned. Subha Mirdha (54) and Jaymati Mirdha (35) died on the spot while more than 12 women were injured.

The villagers of Nuamunda and Tusarkata called up 108 ambulance and rushed the injured women to the district headquarters hospital. The condition of two injured was stated to be critical.

