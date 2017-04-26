Two days after Naxal ambush, CRPF gets new DG

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar has been today appointed as the Director General (DG) of the CRPF; two days after 25 personnel of the force were massacred by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

The country’s largest paramilitary force was without a full-time chief for about two months after K Durga Prasad retired on February 28.

Bhatnagar, an IPS officer of 1983 batch, will be the new DG of the CRPF, said sources.

In another appointment, Senior IPS RK Pachnanda has been posted as the new DG of Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Notably, a party of about 36 troops, out of the total 99, underwent the deadly assault after they ventured out from Burkapal to secure a 5.5 km long road construction work connecting Chitagufa in the Sukma district, officials said.

The ultras also used some improvised ‘explosive-tipped’ arrows to take aim on the CRPF men.