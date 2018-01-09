Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man whose marriage was fixed for Wednesday was killed by unidentified persons near Birupa barrage in Choudwar here.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Nirjhar Behera of Kapaleswar village under Choudwar Police limits.

According to reports, Nirjhar received a phone call yesterday night around 9.30 pm and left home in his Maruti car to meet the caller at nearby Birupa barrage. But when he did not return and his mobile repeatedly went unanswered, his anxious father Kamal Behera went searching for him only to locate his son’s body lying in a pool of blood near the barrage gate with sharp cutting wounds on his forehead.

Kamal and two others rushed Nirjhar to a nursing home at Choudwar but as the authorities refused to treat him, they took him to another private hospital in Cuttack in a PCR van. When that hospital too refused to admit him in such a critical condition, they rushed Nirjhar to SCB MCH where he was declared brought dead.

“Prima facie, it appears that some acquaintances of the victim are behind this act”, said City DCP Akhileswar Singh adding all possible angles of the murder would be investigated to apprehend the culprits and their motive would be established.

Notably, Nirjhar was working as Assistant Finance Manager of a well established school in Bhubaneswar.