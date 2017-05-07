Crime

Two dacoits arrested in Cuttack, Rs 2.5L seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dacoits

Cuttack: Choudwar police on Saturday arrested two dacoits allegedly involved in robbery cases of several districts.

They have been identified as P Subas (22) of Ranger Bangala under Kodala police limits and A Nabin (23) of Thengapalli under Aska police limits in Ganjam district. Police nabbed the accused with seizure of a motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from their possession.

“We had received a complaint from Tirthananda Subudhiray of Devinagar alleging that some miscreants looted Rs 3.4 lakh cash by breaking the side box of his motorcycle parked in front of Choudwar College on March 24”, said IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.

Acting on tip off, the accused duo were nabbed in the city. They are reportedly involved in at least 30 robbery cases under different police stations in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Niali police limits.

