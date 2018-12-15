Two CoBRA jawans injured in gun battle in Jharkhand-Odisha border

By pragativadinewsservice
Two CoBRA jawans injured
Jharkhand: Two CoBRA jawans were injured in a gun battle with the Maoists in Jharjara forest in Sareikela Kharsawan district on Jharkhand-Odisha border today.

Reportedly, the injured security personnel have been airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment and their condition is stated to be critical.

As per sources, based on reliable inputs about the presence of armed rebels in the forest area, the security forces launched a combing operation. The jawans spotted a Maoist camp in the dense forest and when they approached near, a fierce exchange of bullets took place.

If sources are to believed, a landmine, which the insurgents had planted all around their camp, also went off during the gunfight. However, no casualty was reported in the explosion.

It may be mentioned here that the injured jawans were from CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) team- a specialised unit proficient in guerrilla tactics.

pragativadinewsservice
