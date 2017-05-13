Two civilians killed, 3 injured in Pak shelling along LoC

Srinagar: Two civilians were killed and three injured when Pakistani army fired mortar bombs and automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday.
Meanwhile, all the schools situated along the LoC in Rajouri district were closed on May 11 after a woman was killed and two others including her husband were injured in Pakistani shelling on May 10.
The government had last month said that Pakistani security forces had violated the ceasefire 268 times in the last one year. Nine perons were killed in these incidents.
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had said that between April 2016 and March 2017, the maximum of 88 violations were witnessed in November 2016 followed by 78 in October 2016 and 22 in March this year.