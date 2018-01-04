Headlines

Two children among 4 killed in fire at building in Mumbai’s Marol

Pragativadi News Service
Marol

Mumbai: Barely a week after the deadly fire mishap at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills that killed at least 14, another fire broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Marol late last night.

At least four people,including two children have died and five seriously injured in the blaze that broke on the third floor of the building situated in Marol.

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to sources.

Many fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately after the fire was reported. Also, the injured were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

