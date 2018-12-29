Two charred to death in separate fire mishaps in Angul

Angul: Two persons including a minor girl were charred to death in two separate incidents of fire mishaps in Angul district last night.

In the first instance, an elderly man, identified as Govindadala Behera of Koradapada village under Purunakot police limits charred to death while he was asleep last night.

Behera succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

In the second incident, a minor girl was burnt alive in her house at Sulaeipala village under Rangali police limits in the district.

The deceased was identified as Malati Gochayat (11).

She was immediately rescued and initially rushed to Khamar hospital. Later, she was shifted to Angul district headquarters hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police reached the village and seized the body for post-mortem.