Two brothers killed by fellow villager in Balasore

Balasore: Tension prevailed in Kamarda under Bhograi block in Balasore district on Tuesday after two brothers were killed by a fellow villager following a dispute with the siblings over entering of bore-well water to his crop field.

The deceased were identified as Madhusudan Giri (38) and his younger brother Narayan Giri (33), residents of village Harinipuli under the Kamarda police station.

The assailant, identified as Durgashankar Das (55) of the same village attacked the brother duo with a sharp knife.

After the news spread as wildfire, irate villagers roughed up Das black and blue. They also set his mud-and-thatched house on fire before police could pacify the mob.

Das after being rescued was sent to medical for treatment, said police.

According to sources, the Giri brothers Madhusudan and Narayan were having a strained relationship. On Tuesday morning, Das found his patch of paddy land full of tube-well water.

Assuming that the Giri brothers had cut the embankment and let water into his crop field, he initially had argument with Madhusudan.

After the altercation aggravated, he lost his cool and fetched a knife from his house to attack him.

When Narayan tried to save his elder brother Madhusudan, he too was assaulted by Das, resulting in the death of the two brothers on the spot.

After the completion of postmortem of the bodies, locals demanding compensation to the two siblings’ families and stern action against the accused held a road blockade on road connecting Jaleswar and Chandaneswar.