Two BJD MLAs meet agitating Block Grant teachers on third day of demo

Bhubaneswar: On the third day of Odisha Block Grant teachers’ demonstration at Lower PMG here, two BJD MLAs, Sanjay Das Burma and Pranab Prakash Das, met the agitating teachers and discussed with them to find out a solution but in vain.

However, the teachers’ body demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s immediate intervention into their demands.

The Chief Minister is aware of the demands of the teachers and the demonstration though he is on a four day visit to New Delhi and our government is trying all the ways to fulfill their demands, said Sanjay Das Burma.

Notably, over 50,000 Block Grant teachers and employees belonging to the School Teachers’ Federation of Odisha (STFO) and Lecturers’ Association of 662 and 448 Categories Colleges are demonstrating demanding abolition of the Block Grant system, equal salary for equal work, salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations, provision of full grant-in-aid and Government takeover of all aided schools.