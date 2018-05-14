Two Bhubaneswar-bound flights diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather

Bhubaneswar: Two Bhubaneswar-bound flights had to be diverted to Kolkata this afternoon due to bad weather conditions.

According to sources, 312 Indigo that left Bengaluru at 9.55 am and arrived in Bhubaneswar at 12.40 pm, the authorities of the air traffic control at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) disallowed the flight to land due to heavy rain. The flight later flew to the nearest airport at Kolkata.

On the other hand, 1564 Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar Air Asia flight, which left Hyderabad at 11.15 am and arrived in Bhubaneswar at 1 pm, had to leave for Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall due to nor’wester lashed Bhubaneswar this afternoon with wind blowing up to 50/60 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department had issued thunderstorm warning for 22 districts in the state till 2 pm today.