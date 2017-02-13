Two Bangladeshi suspects detained, one escaped

Balasore: Police on Sunday have detained two Bangladeshi youths, who were trying to get passports issued in their names on forged documents, while another managed to escape . The youths are said to be hailing from Mumbai.

Police interrogated the duo and started an investigation into their intention of getting passports.

According to reports, the regional passport office of Bhubaneswar organised a two-day passport camp on the premises of CIPET under Balasore Silpanchal police limits Saturday. Many youths had applied for passports.

Three youths of Gopinathpur (Amarda Road) under Siliang police limits – Jahid Khan, Sheikh Riazuddin Khan and Sheikh Maufzul – had also applied for passports.

While scrutinising their documents, officials suspected their originality. Besides, the youths did not know Oriya.

The passport officials immediately informed the officials of Silpanchal police station. The three were trying to run away, but police managed to catch Maufzul and Riazuddin while Jahid managed to flee. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Police started a probe into why the youths were trying to obtain passports and whether they have links with anti-national elements.

According to sources, the two Bangladeshi suspects have been staying in Mumbai for 22 years and had even managed to obtain Aadhaar cards.

The three youths had also managed to change their residential addresses in Aadhaar cards with the help of a person from Jaleswar. The Jaleswar youth had also helped the suspects get voter identity cards, and to open bank accounts at a local State Bank of India branch.

However, police have formed a special team and intensified investigation.

Meanwhile, Silpanchal police have started raids in various parts of Basta, Jaleswar and Silang to nab the youth who had helped the Bangaldeshis.

This incident has come amid allegations that many Bangladeshi immigrants have been staying illegally in various parts of the district. Many of them have Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and even bank accounts. They are provided political patronage, locals alleged, demanding more investigation should be carried out to detect them.