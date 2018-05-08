Two Assistant Engineers in Vigilance net

Bargarh: Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids at the office and residences of two Assistant Engineers of Odisha Government on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

A Vigilance team led by DSP BK Nayak conducted simultaneous searches at separate places acting on allegations against the two officials – Assistant Engineer of Bhawanipatna Lift Irrigation Division, Rasananda Majhi and Assistant Engineer of Rengali Canal Sub-Division, Ghanashyam Seth.

Five teams of officials conducted simultaneous raids in five places, including Majhi’s office in Narla, his residence in Bargarh and houses of his relatives at different locations.

Similarly, another five team of officials searched Seth’s office in Rengali, his two-storey residence, houses of his in-laws and his paternal house at Chikiti in Bargarh district.

“Raids are being conducted and the exact amount of disproportionate assets unearthed in the raid will be known only after the searches are complete,” an official said.