Two arrested after seizure of Rs 40 lakh in Bijepur

Bargarh: Police today arrested two businessmen in connection with seizure of Rs 40.5 lakh cash in by-poll bound Bijepur last night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Om Prakash Agarwal and his son Akash Agarwal of Padampur area.

Police on Saturday night had detained the father-son duo near check gate at Mahulipali square on Padampur-Bijepur road during a vehicle checking drive.

During search operation Padmapur police had found around Rs 40.5 lakh cash in their four-wheeler.

Police seized the cash which were in bundles of Rs 2000 & Rs 500 denominations. The vehicle was also seized and the driver was detained.

Police suspected that the huge amount of cash was carried by the two for distribution in Bijepur to allure the voters ahead of the by-poll scheduled on Feb 24.