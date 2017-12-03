Two arrested for duping garment store owner in Jajpur

Jajpur: Police today arrested two pretenders who had allegedly duped a shopkeeper, posing themselves as police personnel in Panikoili area of Jajpur district.

The arrested have been identified as Soumyaranjan Pattnaik of Angul and Parthasarathi Dalai of Bhadrak.

According to sources, Soumyaranjan and Parthasarathi had gone to Paikamal Bazar in Panikoili area on Saturday night to buy clothes.

After buying garments, Patnaik reportedly introduced himself as the Inspector In-charge of Panikoili police station and asked the shopkeeper to collect the money from the police station.

However, when the shopkeeper went to police station to collect money, there he found that he was cheated by two fraudsters, following which the shopkeeper registered a police complaint.

Police launched a probe and nabbed the duo from Sathipur area this morning with seizure of a toy gun from their possession.