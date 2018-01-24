Twitter COO Anthony Noto quits

San Francisco: In a blow to Twitter’s expansion plans, the micro-blogging platform’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Anthony Noto has quit the company.
Noto will join online lender Social Finance (known as SoFi) as CEO, as per sources.
Matt Derella, Twitter’s Vice President of Global Revenue and Operations, will continue to lead the company’s advertising sales efforts, reports said.
Twitter, with over 300 million users, has been struggling with slow user growth and a drop in revenue for quite some time.