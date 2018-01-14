Twitter account of Indian ambassador to UN hacked

New Delhi: Two photographs of Pakistan’s flag and the neighbour country’s President Mamnoon Hussain were posted from the Twitter account of India’s Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin.

The pictures were posted during the wee hours of Sunday, and interestingly, the “blue tick” that marks a verified account also disappeared at the time, according to reports.

The account was later restored along with the blue tick and the questionable tweets were also removed, sources said.

In 2016, a total of 199 government websites were hacked in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had told the Parliament.

In fact, more than 700 websites under the Indian government have been hacked from 2013 to 2016, as per sources.