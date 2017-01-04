Twists and turns in Mayor’s sex scandal case: Itish, Pandey appears in court, another friend of Rishi questionned

Bhubaneswar: ‘Niakunta.com’ proprietor Pradeep Pandey, National Students Union of India(NSUI) State President Itish Pradhan and five Oriya Channels on Tuesday appeared before the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate(SDJM) here in connection with the Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena’s alleged involvement in the viral sex video.

The court began hearing a defamation case filed by the Mayor against seven persons who allegedly circulated the viral video defaming him. As per sources, three parties including Pandey, Itish and a news channel have responded to the court’s show-cause notice, while four other parties could not make their presence in the court.

But later, due to the demise of a member of the advocate panel, the afternoon session of the court was adjourned and the next hearing of the case has been shifted to January 7 of this year.

Meanwhile, the police department working actively in the investigation of the link between the techie student Rishi’s murder case and the Mayor’s viral sex video, another close aide of Rishi named, Akhshay Champati was questioned on Tuesday. As per sources, Akhshay being staying very close to the house of Rishi and being a good friend of him, the commissionerate police leaving no nook to the case, continued their interrogation process with Akhshay.

Simultaneously, the State Congress Party on Tuesday has alleged against the woman who had reportedly visited the OHRC office stating herself as a congress activist. Club-2 State Congress Secretary Ashok Das has said that the woman named, Snigdha Sahoo, during 2013 was a congress candidature for the Mayor position but after being defeated, she had joined Biju Janata Dal(BJD) and was campaigning for BJD during general elections in 2014.

As such, the Congress has demanded the police department to take appropriate steps against the woman for defaming a party through false recognitions.