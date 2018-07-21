Twin City soaked in heavy downpour; rescue operation on

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Heavy incessant rains caused by low pressure in the past 24 hours have led to floods in several parts of the Twin City, throwing normal life out of gear.

At the time when the Twin City denizen are reeling under utter inconvenience due to water-logging which inundated many part of the city a couple of days ago, situation has become worse due to heavy downpour since last night.

Several areas in the Silver city have been waterlogged as water has rushed into many houses in low-lying areas at Pithapur, Sutahata, Roxy Lane, Badambadi, Tulasipur, Deula Sahi, Kanika Chhak, Shelter Chhak, Rajabagicha and Dolamundai.

As per available information, rainwater has gushed into several houses in low-lying areas like, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Bomikhal, Rasulgarh, Laxmisagar and Damana.

Besides, Biju Patnaik International Airport has also witnessed waterlogging situation.

Reportedly, a portion of wall at Governor House Deer Park also collapsed due to heavy rain.

This apart, traffic communication has come to a halt as roads in Rasulgarh, Nayapalli, Bhomikhal, Kalpana Square and Jagamara in Bhubaneswar remained waterlogged. Adversely vehicular movement has also come to grinding halt in waterlogged main roads in Cuttack.

According to sources, Fire department has taken up rescue operations in consultation with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and pumps have been installed in the most affected areas of the twin cities to evacuate rainwater.

However, ODRAF personnel are yet to be engaged.