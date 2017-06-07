Twin City police busts truck-lifter racket, nine held

Cuttack: Commissionerate of police today busted a truck-lifter racket and arrested nine persons in this connection. Several parts of dismantled trucks and a luxury car were seized from the arrested, police said.

The Madhupatna police had earlier arrested two alleged kingpins of the racket who revealed the information. After interrogating them, the police traced the stolen truck from a garage in Balasore district, they said.

The Balasore garage owner was arrested along with other members of the racket. A luxury car was also seized from their possession, Cuttack DCP Sanjib Arora said.

All the arrested persons were forwarded to Court today and remanded them to judicial custody; police said adding that both the alleged kingpins of the racket together have at least 16 criminal cases pending against them in several police stations of the city.