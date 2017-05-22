Latest News Update

Twin blasts rock in Jharkhand, probe on

Pragativadi News Service
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Twin blasts rocked Jharkhand late on Sunday night in Hazaribagh railway station creating a lot of ruckus and panic.

The station where the blast occurred falls on the railway line which goes to Kolkata from Delhi via Gaya and Dhanbad.

On Sunday night two blasts were heard from the railway station, following which chaos erupted in the nearby areas.

A boy lost his right hand in the blast and is being treated in a hospital in Dhanbad, as per sources.

However, the type of explosive used in the blast it is yet to be diagnosed.

According to an eyewitness, the explosive which caused the blast was in a bag which was lying on the station.

The police have launched an investigating into the matter.

