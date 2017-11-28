Twin allotments at BDA today: Alternate shops for Ashoka Market, BSUP houses

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of the High Court on yesterday, eight licencees of Ashoka Market received the keys of the allotted shops across various locations in the city at the office of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today.

The honourable High Court in its order had directed the 129 Ashoka Market licencees to receive the keys of the allotted shops from the Secretary BDA, today at 4 pm. The entire process was also recorded for evidence and ensuring transparency and references.

The Ashoka Market would be vacated for the development of the multi-modal hub named Bhubaneswar Town Centre (BTC), which would be developed as an iconic structure involving the railway station and adjoining areas of the city to a world-class infrastructure.

Following the High Court directive, the licencees are supposed to vacate the market complex within 10 days time. After that the development authority will demolish the entire structure, which has already become dilapidated.

The Bhubaneswar Town Centre Project is envisioned as the city’s first planned TOD initiative and also first smart building project in Bhubaneswar. As part of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Proposal, the city’s Area Based Development vision is centered around the BTC project. This 12-acre site, located on the west side of the railway tracks at the Master Canteen Square, is accessible directly from the city’s main commercial spine-Janpath.

Internationally known, Singapore-based Surbana Jurong has won the prestigious bid to design the ambitious BTC project, which is going to be a unique TOD project in the country.

The innovative design for the iconic BTC project will cost over Rs 8 crores. The project is being developed by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on around 12 acres area. As the project site shares its location with the city’s main Railway Station within the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District, both East Coast Railways and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited will be important stakeholders throughout the course of this project implementation.

ALLOTMENT OF BSUP HOUSES: The economically weaker section families of Aurobinda Nagar and Tarini Basti were allotted houses under the scheme Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) through lottery at BDA office, in the presence of the local residents and BDA officials.

While 142 beneficiaries of Aurobinda Nagar slum were benefitted from the allotment, 37 families got their allotment at Tarini Basti. The allotment process, through an open, transparent system continued till later afternoon, which started in early morning. The entire process was also recorded for evidence and ensuring transparency and references.