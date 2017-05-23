Tweets to CMO save 5 minors from child traffickers

Bhubaneswar: In yet another reflex action by the State Government, five minors have been safely rescued from a child trafficking racket in Phulbani on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Police department following tweets posted by a vigilant youth.

Amit Nanda, who was traveling in the same bus, tweeted to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Odisha Police handle seeking intervention for rescuing the kids from the traffickers.

CMO immediately sprung into action and directed senior police officials for initiating the rescue of the minors. The police team rescued the minors from the bus near Phulbani and arrested 3 traffickers as well.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Nanda for his prudence and help.