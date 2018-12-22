TVs, computers to be cheaper as GST council slashes rates

New Delhi: The GST council has slashed rates on Saturday. The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said six items have been removed from the 28 per cent tax bracket under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

He said there were 34 items in the 28 per cent tax bracket which included luxury and ‘sin goods’ till now. The GST Council has decided to take out 6 items from this list.

Only 28 items will remain in the 28 per cent GST tax bracket, he added.

Reports said power bank of Lithium-Ion batteries, video games, small sport related items, accessories for carriages for disabled are removed from the 28% slab.

The council brought a total of six items out of the 28% tax slab to lower slabs.

Those items which were brought down from 28% slab to 18% slab include AC, dishwasher, gearboxes, monitor, TV up to 32 inch, power banks and video games.

Only 34 items are left in the 28% slab, most of them are either luxury or sin items.

Jaitley said there is no GST cut on cement and auto parts. The services supplied by the banks to Jan-Dhan account holders will be exempted from GST, he added.