TV News Anchoring Workshop from May 17: First of its kind initiative by Outreach

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: Social organization Outreach has planned to organize a TV news anchoring workshop from May 17 here in the city. The workshop will continue for 10 days.

Famous Odia television news presenters and senior personalities will lead the workshop. They will help the participants in understanding Television medium. Some of the famous personalities includes eminent journalists from the state like, Nilambar Rath, Sandeep Mishra, Gopal Krishna Mohapatra, Bibhuti Biswal, Bhabani Mohapatra.

Focus will be on News Anchoring, News script Writing, Live reporting and Newsroom Live. Three participants will be given prize on the basis of performance. A basic idea will be given on make-up, light and camera. The participants will visit television studio and attend practical session.

Organizer of the event Subrat Kumar Pati has said that it is a workshop of first of its kind in the state. Students and youngsters can utilize the summer vacation in learning the skill of News anchoring. Especially the workshop will be helpful for journalism students.

There are 50 seats for the program. Interested students can call 7683870813 to book own seat.

 

