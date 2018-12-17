TV anchor Radhika Kaushik’s death: Colleague arrested by Noida police

Noida: Police on Monday arrested Rahul Awasthi, a senior anchor of a news channel, in connection with the mysterious death of his colleague Radhika Kaushik.

Radhika, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, died under mysterious circumstances after she fell off her apartment’s building at Noida on December 14.

Awasthi, who is believed to be Radhika’s boyfriend, was present at the apartment when the incident took place. The family members of the deceased demanded a speedy probe into the case.

Radhika Kaushik (27) hailed from Shipra Path of Mansarovar area in Jaipur. She was living at Antriksh forest Apartments of Sector 77 in Noida and working at a renowned news channel in Noida.

She had shifted to Noida from Hyderabad two months ago. Liquor bottles were recovered from Radhika’s flat and it is ascertained that a party was going on in the flat before the incident on Thursday night.

The police are probing the case whether it is a suicide or murder. The accused Rahul Awasthi has been taken into police custody for further interrogations.

As per Rahul’s statement, Radhika received a call at 3:30 am and went to the apartment’s balcony to talk. She was troubled by something, Rahul allegedly told the police.

Rahul went to the bathroom for a minute, when he heard a scream from the balcony. When he rushed to the balcony, he found that Radhika jumped off the balcony.