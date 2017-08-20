TV actors Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania of Mahakali killed in road mishap

Mumbai: Two television actors and an aide were killed when the car they were travelling in, crashed on 19 August (Saturday) near Palghar.
The victims have been identified as Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania, who co-starred in the TV serial Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Kang’s assistant, who was in the car, was also killed. The trio was reportedly headed back to Mumbai after their shoot wrapped up in Umergaon, when the incident occurred.
Kang used to play the role of lord Indra in the mythological serial while Lavania played the role of Nandi in the same serial. The spot boy is yet to be identified, the police told media.
The police said that Kang lost control over his vehicle near Hotel Mountain on the highway and rammed into the rear end of a trailer parked alongside the road. All three died on the spot.
The police have found beer cans in the car, and said that details from the car indicated that Kang was over speeding. The autopsy report will determine if he was drunk.