TV, AC to cost more, Smartphones to be cheaper under GST

New Delhi: Air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators will cost more, while smartphones, small cars and daily use items will turn cheaper when the Goods and Services Tax or GST is implemented from July.

An analysis of the tax rates decided by the GST Council for over 1,200 goods and 500 services showed that daily use items like soap and toothpaste will cost less while fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, bread and fresh milk will continue to be exempt from any tax.

Economy-class air travel will be slightly cheaper and so will be hiring a taxi as tax on such travel has been brought down to 5 per cent in the GST regime from the current service tax of 6 per cent.

The GST Council had earlier this month put over 1,200 goods and 500 services in four tax slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.