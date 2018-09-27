Tuskers wreak havoc in Keonjhar and Angul villages

Keonjhar/Angul: There seems no end to the man-animal conflict, the locals of Keonjhar and Angul districts are left in a state of panic as wild tuskers ventured into the human settlement wreaking havoc on Thursday.

In Keonjhar district, a herd of 22 elephants strayed into Solada village under Champua range today morning and went on a house damaging rampage. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The elephants also destroyed standing crops on acres of agricultural fields in Nengadaghara and Jamundalia villages in the district.

Similarly, a herd of 16 jumbos entered the nearby area of Belapada village under Talcher forest range of Angul district.

The locals of the areas informed the forest officials about the incident and urged them to take immediate steps to drive the wild animals away from the villages.

The pachyderms might have strayed into the human settlement after crossing the nearby river in search of food, a forest official stated.