Tusker tramples youth to death in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In yet another man-elephant conflict, a youth was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Naya Purusottampur village under Baripada Forest Range in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bishu Dehury of the same village.

According to sources, the victim had ventured into a forested area near the village to pick plums in the morning when he encountered a pachyderm. The tusker trampled him to death on the spot.

The wild animal is believed to have sneaked into the area last night in search of food.

Forest officials recovered the body from the forest later in the morning and sent it for autopsy to Baripada Hospital.