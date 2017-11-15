Tusker tramples woman to death in Sundargarh

Rourkela: In yet another incident of man-mammal conflict, a 50-year-old woman was on Monday trampled to death by a tusker in Ankurpalli village near of Kuanrmunda forest range in Sundargarh district.

Tension prevailed in the area over the death of the woman and expressing their anger, locals detained the forest officials for not taking necessary action to prevent the rising cases of man-elephant conflicts.

The deceased was identified as Dhania Lakra (50). She had gone to the forest where she suddenly came in front of a tusker. The tusker attacked her and crushed her to death.

The villagers claimed that the State Government’s provision of Rs 4 lakh compensation to elephant attack victim was not enough.

“We paid Rs 20,000 cash immediately to the victim’s family and assured them to engage one of the victim’s son in forest office on a temporary basis,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest Dilip Sahoo.

Later, the body was taken for post-mortem and handed over to the family members.