Tusker found dead in Ganjam forest

Ganjam: The carcass of a tusker was found near Baradanda village under Tarasingh Forest Range in Ganjam district on Sunday night.

The matter came to light this morning after the locals spotted the pachyderm lying on the ground and informed the forest officials.

On receiving information, the forest department officials reached the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the cause behind the death of the elephant.

It is suspected that the animal might have died due to ill health. The exact cause will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, officials said.