Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
turtle smuggling

Malkngiri: Kalimela forest officials in Malkangiri district today busted a turtle smuggling racket and recovered over 1400 freshwater turtles.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection with seizure of a pickup van.

According to reports, the reptiles were being smuggled from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, Kalimela forest officials waylaid a vehicle bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number (AP 05-TG-2677) and seized the turtles from many plastic containers loaded in the vehicle. As many as 1416 freshwater turtles were recovered from the van.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons are being interrogated to find out more information and involvement of others in the racket.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.4K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
976
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
860
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top