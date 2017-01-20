Turkey, USA to invest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Turkey wishes to invest in various sectors in Odisha said Arda Ulutas, the Consul General of Turkey in Hyderabad on Thursday. Turkey has shown interest to invest in major sectors incluidng tourism, infrastructure and social housing. Meanwhile, USA Consul General in Hyderabad has also shown interest in collaborations with the state.

During a discussion here with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Consul General said there is great potential in multiple sectors in Odisha regarding investment. “We can have common projects, specially in tourism and housing sectors. We are ready to begin and improve our relationship with Odisha,” Ulutas said.

Soon after, CM Patnaik tweeted, “Glad to discuss investments from #Turkey in tourism and infrastructure sectors of Odisha with Arda Ulutas, Consul General of Turkey.”

Glad to discuss investments from #Turkey in tourism & infrastructure sectors of #Odisha with Mr. Arda Ulutas, Consul General of Turkey pic.twitter.com/8WYGySiCSG — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 19, 2017

The CM also met Katherine Hadda, Consul General of USA in Hyderabad and tweeted that the discussions on collaborations were encouraging.

Encouraging discussions on collaborations between #Odisha & #USA with Ms. Katherine Hadda, Consul General of USA in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/F23I0SjWZQ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 20, 2017

Turkey will soon be sending a delegation to Odisha to explore the areas of investment.