Tuition teacher rapes seven-year-old girl in Kendrapara

Pragativadi News Service
Kendrapara: Nikirei police arrested a private tuition teacher last night for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Ambapada village in Kendrapara district. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Nayak.

According to reports, the accused, a physically-challenged person, used to come to the girl’s house for home tuition since last six month and had sexually abused her.

The matter came to the light on Friday after a video clip of sexual abuse featuring the girl was mistakenly sent by the accused through his mobile phone to the victim’s father.

Following the incident, the villagers caught hold of the accused when he visited the victim’s house last evening and then handed him over to the police. The accused has confessed to the crime.

