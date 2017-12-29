TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as RK Nagar MLA today

Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, today sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He succeeds former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as legislator of the city segment. He is now the first independent legislator from the constituency.

The newly elected MLA was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal in his office.

After taking the oath, TTV in his speech attacked the ruling government, asking those in power to do a soul-search about their betrayals.

He also said that the selfish interests of a few had led to so much of confusion within the AIADMK party.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa who was the sitting MLA.

Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes.