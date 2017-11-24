Tsunami drill conducted in six districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner in collaboration with Indian National Centre for Ocean Information today organized a Tsunami mock drill involving government agencies and response forces along the coastal areas of six districts in Odisha.

The massive drill was coordinated by Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

As many as 328 villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts have been identified as Tsunami-prone in the state, said SRC, Bishnupada Sethi.

The State Emergency Operations Centre, District Emergency Operation Centre, Block and Urban Administration, response forces -NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services and Civil Defence along with defence forces – Indian Navy and Indian Coast-Guard participated in the drill.

Such mock drills like this one provides an opportunity for disaster management authorities to examine their operational lines of emergency response procedures, communications and promote emergency preparedness. Sethi said.