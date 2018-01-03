Trump Taunts Kim: My ‘Nuclear Button’ Is ‘Much Bigger’ Than Yours

Washington: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are once again publicly comparing the size of their respective nuclear arsenals, with the president tweeting that the U.S. “nuclear button” is “much bigger & more powerful” than the one controlled by Pyongyang.
Trump’s comment on Twitter comes in response to Kim’s New Year’s address in which the Korean leader warned that the whole of U.S. territory is “within the range of our nuclear strike.”
Mocking Kim, the president wrote: “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
Earlier on Tuesday, the president referred again to Kim as “Rocket man” and implied that U.S.-led sanctions against Pyongyang had caused the North Korean regime to open dialogue with Seoul.
However, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, speaking to reporters, appeared to pour cold water on the prospect of substantive change in relations on the Korean peninsula.